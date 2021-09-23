Africa needs seven-fold rise in COVID-19 vaccine shipments — WHO





The World Health Organisation (WHO), says COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Africa must rise by seven times from about 20 million per month to 150 million each month on average.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO, Regional Director for Africa, said this during a virtual news conference on Thursday.

According to him, the rise is necessary if the continent is to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of its people by September 2022.

Moeti said that the 70 per cent target was agreed at the global COVID-19 summit hosted by the United States of America on the margins of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly this week.

According to her, at the summit, the United States pledged to share 500 million more COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries between now and 2021, bringing its total pledges to more than 1.1 billion doses.

“The global COVID-19 summit was a dose of hope for Africa and we commend pledges to share more vaccines, save lives and build back better.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper