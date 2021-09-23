CSOs laud Emefiele’s economic innovations, management of Naira







By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Coalition of Civil Society Groups, CCSG, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence upon the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, just as the groups highlighted some of the achievements of the apex bank boss that warranted such clean bill of health.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja by its President and Secretary, Messrs Etuk Bassey Williams and Abubarka Ibrahim, the coalition said Emefiele’s contribution to the development and growth of the Nigerian economy, as well as innovations in development financing, earned him President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination for a second term in office as CBN Governor, adding that this singular achievement is by the records the first time anyone had been so nominated since 1999.

They said: “We are bold to say that Nigeria is in a safe hand, economically. There is no doubt that his appointment in 2014, and re-appointment in 2020 was the right judgement.

