Ex-lawmaker commences rehabilitation of damaged roads, vandalized boreholes in Kogi communities





By Boluwaji Obahopo

Former House of Representatives member, Honourable Sunday Karimi has begun self efforts to repair damaged portion of roads in Egbe, in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi.

Similarly, the former federal lawmaker has commenced the rehabilitation of several motorised solar power boreholes vandalized and broken down in Odo-ere and Egbe, said the intention is to provide potable water for the people.

Speaking with newsmen at the commencement of the projects, Karimi said the self projects is his own way of doing things that will affect the lives of his people progressively, as he has decided to touch the lives of his people again via rehabilitation/construction of bad roads in the Federal Constituency.

Karimi who represented Yagba Federal Constituency between 2011 to 2019 said, “We don’t have to always wait for the government before reaching out to our people from what God has done for us; that’s why I always find means of reaching out to my…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper