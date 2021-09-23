Exclusive: Jos North/Bassa: Why Speaker is yet to declare dead reps’ seat vacant— House Spokesman







House of Representatives sitting

By Tordue Salem

Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has blamed the delay in the declaration of the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State seat vacant, on a pending submission of documentation of the death of the former occupant of the seat, Late Haruna Maitala, by the family of the deceased.

Late member of the House of Representatives, Aliyu, died in an auto accident on April 3, 2021. His seat, is however. yet to be declared vacant by the Speaker, 5 months after.

Rep. Kalu in an exclusive interview with VANGUARD , said “The seat will be declared vacant according to the rules of the House and the Constitution, when we receive full documentation of his death, from the family of the deceased.

“The Speaker and the House, were yet to receive full details and documentation on that from the family, but once we do that and the Clerk documents same and briefs the Speaker, he will go ahead and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper