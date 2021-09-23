Family centre hands over 35-year-old man to police for defiling 3 minors in Ebonyi

The Family Law Centre, Abakaliki, has handed over a 35-year-old man, Mr John Icha, to the police for allegedly defiling three minors in the state.

Mrs Elizabeth Nwali, Chairperson of the centre, handed over the man on Thursday at a hearing of matters at the centre in Abakaliki.

Nwali said that Icha had being indulging in such acts with minors in Agbarigwe Amoffia Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, the Ezzamgbo general hospital uncovered bruises and infections on the victims, as a result of the act.

She confirmed that Icha had been assaulting  his neighbour’s children and that Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law established for such matters in the state, would be used accordingly.

Nwali called on the state government and other relevant authorities to make use of the law to serve as deterrent to other perpetrators.

“Relevant authorities should act because there are other victims of this kind, who…



