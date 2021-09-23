Lalong cautions religious leaders against hate speech, spread of fake news







Lalong signs 2020 revised budget into law

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has warned religious leaders to shun propagating hate speech and the spread of fake information for the sake of peace and unity of the country.

Lalong gave the warning at the Annual Prayer Conference of Chaplains of State Houses in Jos on Thursday.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Jeremiah Werr, said religious leaders could not afford to politicise the pulpit and make it a platform for attacks.

“The situation where some religious leaders have resorted to propagation of hate speech and spread of fake information must be avoided for the sake of peace and unity of the country.

“Religious leaders cannot afford to politicise the pulpit and make it a platform for attacks which end up weakening the church and bringing the body of Christ to disrepute,” he said.

Lalong said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper