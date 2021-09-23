LG polls: Nasarawa Govt urges youths to shun violence





The Nasarawa State Government has urged the youths to shun violence during and after the Oct. 6 local government elections in the state.

Mr Yusuf Musa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, said this during a violence-free sensitisation on Wednesday in Wanna, Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

The permanent secretary said the Ministry considered it imperative to educate youths on the outcome and negative implication of violence and to ensure peaceful atmosphere during and after the exercise.

According to him, the moment citizens allow themselves to be used by politicians to disrupt the process of electing their leaders, by implication they mortgage their future.

He admonished the youths to be patriotic and law abiding and use their youthfulness to contribute to the development of the state, urging them to rise to the occasion and propagate violence-free messages.

“As future leaders of the society, you should champion the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper