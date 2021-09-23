Nigeria moves to increase trade relations with Iran





The Federal Government has called for deepening of trade relations between Nigeria and the Islamic Republic of Iran as Iran considers direct shipping and flight to Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, made the appeal on Thursday during a bilateral meeting with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja by the ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both ministers had the meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

Onyeama reminded the Iranian Foreign Minister that Nigeria and Iran have excellent relations, saying that Nigeria will be very happy under the cooperation and engagement of Amir-Abdollahian to improve even more, the relationship between both countries.

“We are two big countries in our respective sub-regions, but…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper