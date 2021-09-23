Peterside urges Wike to reactivate flood control plan in Rivers







A Public Sector Turnaround Expert, Dr Dakuku Peterside, has urged Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers to urgently reactivate the drainage master plan put in place by the immediate past administration.

Peterside made the call in a statement on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt, in reaction to the flooding being experienced in several parts of the state.

He expressed dismay that Rivers people had suffered untold hardship as a result of the flooding, which had long ago been predicted by the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET), with the state featuring prominently.

“Former Gov. Chibuike Amaechi’s administration had put in place a drainage master plan for the city of Port Harcourt.

“It was already being executed before he left office in 2015 but was, however, abandoned by Wike for political reasons,” he alleged.

Peterside, a former Commissioner of Works in Rivers, blamed the Wike-led administration for not paying attention to early warning signals from NIMET.

“But…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper