Reps seek legal aid for Nigerians in foreign prisons







File: House of Representatives

By Tordue Salem, ABUJA

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, urged the Federal Government ascertain the condition of Nigerians in foreign prisons and offer them legal assistance.

The lawmakers adopted a motion for that purpose, sponsored by Dennis Idahosa.

The motion entitled “Need to Ascertain the Number of Nigerian Citizens Being Detained in Foreign Prisons”, observed that “Nigerian citizens are in almost all countries of the world, making exploits in sports, technology, business, education and politics and have been ranked as one of the highest educated immigrants in foreign countnes;

“Also notes that due to the large population of the Nigerian diaspora community, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, was established to provide for the engagement and participation of Nigerians in the Diaspora in the development of Nigeria.”