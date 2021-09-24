CSO condemns #EndSARS protesters rotting in jail





A file photo from the ENDSARS protests.

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, has condemned detained #EndSARS protesters rotting in jail.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, EiE, Yemi Adamolekun, he said that every Nigeria has the right to protest, adding that occurrences during the #EndSARS event was a breach of fundamental human rights.

The statement read: ‘‘To find protesters being brutalised, illegally shot at, and arrested for exercising their fundamental right is a complete breach of their human rights.

“These were some of the disturbing encounters of Nigerians who participated in the October 2020 #EndSARS protest, where citizens came out en masse to bemoan the societal ills of police brutality, indiscriminate arrests, and the excesses of rogue police officers and operatives of different police units, especially the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper