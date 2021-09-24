Kebbi Govt spends N4.5bn on classrooms, other projects — Official





Prof Suleiman Khalid, Chairman, Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), says the state government has spent over N4.5 billion on the construction and renovation of classrooms in primary schools across the state.

Khalid stated this on Friday at the presentation of furniture donated to the Atiku Bagudu Science Model Primary School, Birnin Kebbi by Hajiya Asma’u Mai’eka, a member of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

He said that the money also covered the construction of of other structures, including conveniences, provision of furniture and instructional materials.

The projects, he said, included the rehabilitation of 540 blocks of classrooms and construction of 511 new ones.

Khalid said that a total of 1,051 classroom projects were executed in 1,907 schools across the state as well as provision of assorted instructional materials,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper