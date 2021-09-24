PDP delusional for seeking Emefiele’s resignation, says APC





CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described as “delusional”, the call by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP on the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to resign from office.

APC disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

According to him, PDP based its call on a deliberate distortion of a television interview he had granted a national television where he accused the erstwhile ruling party of looting the apex bank during its time in power.

In the unedited interview video clip seen by our Correspondent, Sen. Akpanudoedehe when asked to react to series of allegations by the PDP against the ruling party had said he would not dignify a sinking party with a response.

He had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper