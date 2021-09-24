RIVERINE SECURITY: FG bothers only about oil pipeline in N-Delta —Nnimmo Bassey





•Govt aiding lawlessness by IOCs

•NIPA palm destroying N-Delta ecosystem

•Livelihoods of 7m fishermen jeopardized

ENVIRONMENTALIST and Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, and member, Steering committee of OilWatch International, Nnimmo Bassey, in this interview, bares his mind on some worrisome environmental challenges faced by oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom State and Niger Delta in general.

He fielded questions from Vanguard on the sideline at a one -day ‘Coastal Environmental Monitoring, Reporting and Advocacy Training’ and inauguration of a unit of Fishnet Alliance at Uta Ewa, a fishing community in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Why are you here today in Uta Ewa community?

We are here because we want people to learn about the critical, and major challenges facing everyone who depends on this water body especially the fishers. This is because many times when people talk about problems facing the Niger…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper