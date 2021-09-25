2 killed, 7 injured as vehicle rams into commuters in Ogun





.

By Bose Adelaja

Two persons including a minor were presumed dead while seven others were injured, in multiple accidents, which occurred on Saturday, at the Gbuguda/ Ewekoro area of Ogun State.

The incident occurred at about 7.32 am, inbound Abeokuta.

Vehicles involved were a Ford, with number plate AAA 449 XB, Toyota Sienna with number plate KRD 900 GV and a tricycle with number plate AKM 791 VP.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver of the Toyota Sienna was at top speed and in an attempt to avoid a pothole, lost control and rammed into the Ford and tricycle waiting to pick passengers by the roadside.

Coincidentally, it rammed into commuters waiting to board buses to various destinations.

Also, it rammed into another and in the process, a minor (whose mother survived the incident) and an elderly man, were presumed dead, while seven other commuters were injured.

A male adult was said to have survived unhurt.

Vanguard gathered that the driver of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper