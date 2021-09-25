Buhari’s claims in his UNGA speech not true- Minority Reps caucus





…says insecurity, killings, attacks on military formations still prevalent

…adds President address a disservice to Nigeria

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has flayed the address presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying it didn’t reflect the realities on the ground in the country.

In a statement by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Saturday, the caucus said after reviewing Buhari’s speech, it became obvious that the President’s outing was a disservice to the nation.

According to Elumelu, contrary to the President’s claims that Boko Haram has been weakened, the deadly sect has become emboldened in its attacks on military formations.

The caucus added that insecurity, killings, and kidnappings…





