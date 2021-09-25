Congress: PDP affirms ward officials in Borno





The Borno State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday affirmed all the ward officials during its Congress in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has approved Sept. 25, for Ward Congress in Borno, Lagos, Oyo, Adamawa, Kogi, Osun, Kebbi, Kwara and Ebonyi States.

The Organising Secretary of the party in the state, Malam Umar Bello, said that the party adopted affirmation because all the candidates were unopposed.

Bello lauded members of the party for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the exercise across the state.

Also commenting on the exercise, Alhaji Abdulraman Bobboi, Chairman of the Five-Member National Electoral Committee, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

Bobboi who visited some wards in Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas of the state, described the exercise as huge success that would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper