Dog bites private part of 18-yr-old Ondo Varsity student





.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The private part of an 18-year-old student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo, Sadiq Opeyemi has been bitten by an unguarded dog.

Opeyemi is a 100-level student of Animal Science in the institution is the school son of the owner of the dog

Vanguard learnt that the unguarded dog, owned by another 24-year-old 400-level student of the same department, Abass Olagunju.

The victim reportedly visited his friend at his residence located around the institution when he was attacked by the dog.

An eyewitness said the dog identified as Charlie attacked the victim and bit his private part before he could be rescued from the dog by other students.

The image maker of the institution, Oluwafemi Adegbeyeni confirmed the ugly incident noting that the student had been taken to the hospital for treatment

Adegbeyeni said ” From what I gathered, the student went to visit a friend at Vanilla Villa, around the Permanent Site. Maybe knowingly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper