How important is the football field to African football?





By Segun Odegbami

You can discover a young and gifted football player anywhere – whilst playing on the streets, in the park, on the school ground, at the beach, on any open field, rough or smooth.

Once there is enough space for the beautiful game to be played and enjoyed by children, on any kind of football surface, no matter how good or poor, raw talent can always shine through the process and barriers of discovery.

However, in order to take this raw talent to the next levels of development, some additional basic ingredients are needed. The most important is a higher-quality football ground.

In football, you cannot be the best that you can be, and play at the highest level of football unless you are trained in facilities that make the impartation of the required skills, techniques, and strategies possible and meaningful.

You can only get better in the game through constant and repetitive training sessions on the better ‘theatres’ of football. At the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper