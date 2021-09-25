IGCNA pledges fanfare as Nigeria Cup tees off Monday





Golf

This year’s edition of the annual Nigeria Cup, an event put in place to celebrate the nation’s Independence anniversary will be organized with fun and fanfare. This was revealed at the events pre-tournament press briefing which was held at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 during the week.

The Chairman of the event, Wahab Aminu-Sarumi who spoke on behalf of Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association, (IGCNA), said it will be a week-long programme as the Cup engages all segments of the Club in the 24th edition of the tournament.

The Caddies will tee off the event on Monday, September 27th, while the ladies will take their turn on the course on Tuesday. Wednesday has been slated as special Independence Kitty. Thursday is for Professional golfers who will play for money.

The Course will host a Veterans and Sponsors representative on Friday. Saturday, October 2nd is the grand finale and the day a new Nigeria Cup champion will be crowned.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper