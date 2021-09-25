Imo’ll benefit from Buhari’s visit — Imo Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu





.

The Deputy Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu has declared that the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state will be of immense benefit to Imolites. Iwuanyanwu, who is the member representing Nwangele state constituency in the IMO Assembly, made the comment during an exclusive interview.

He said the presidential visit was an opportunity for President Buhari to see the work done so far by Governor Hope Uzodimma and his team in Imo state.

He noted that the visit will also enable the president to know what sectors he can render help to Imo and its residents henceforth.

He added: “For instance, there are some federal roads that the governor has embarked on that are not actually state roads, but because of the viability of those roads. He has embarked on them with meagre funds. “So, if the president goes back with what he has seen on the ground, he can decide that the federal government and assist.” He added…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper