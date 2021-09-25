Killing, kidnapping of teachers threats to education — ASUSS





.

.Lauds el-Rufail’s employment policy

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools(ASUSS), has expressed concern over the incessant killings, kidnappings and harassment of teachers and students across the country, describing such situations as a serious threat to the nation’s educational development.

According to the Union, these sordid scenarios are affecting the teachers’ productivity adversely and making enrollment in schools dropped.

The group however said, as terrible as the situations seem to be, ASUSS lauded the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, for employing 7,600 teachers, commending Kano and Adamawa, for legislating on extension members’ retirement to 65 years.

The ASUSS’ CWC said this in a communique issued after its meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday and made available to newsmen by its National President, Com. Samuel Omaji and Secretary-General, Com. Sola Adigun, who doubles as the Chairman…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper