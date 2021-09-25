Lagos rail projects will be completed in 2023 – Sanwo-Olu assures





By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Nelson Alu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Saturday, assured residents that the ongoing construction of Red and Blue rail line projects would be completed and ready for operation by first quarter of 2023.

“We are still on track, last quarter of 2022 by the grace of God or first quarter 2023, you begin to see your trains moving on these two corridors,” Sanwo-Olu assured.

The governor expressed the assurance, while addressing state House Correspondents, after inspection tour of project across some parts of the state.

Sites visited were Ikeja, Yaba, Ebute Metta, Oyingbo and Marina.

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work done, said the contractors are happy to do the job because the government has met its obligations to them.

He said work has commenced extensively on the Red rail line at the Ikeja iconic station which is the meeting point of the project, adding that the construction work has really progressed at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper