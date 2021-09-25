October 1: IPOB declares operation no Nigeria Flag in Biafraland





By Arogbonlo Israel

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared October 1st, 2021, sit-at-home day for all its members in South-East.

This is coming days after the separatist group threatened one month lockdown in the region following the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is in detention.

In a statement signed Saturday, by Emma Powerful, IPOB media and publicity secretary, the group declared this year’s Independence Day, as “Operation No Nigeria Flag in Biafraland”.

Read the full statement below:

“In line with the Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, and alliance between Ambazonia and Biafra nations, we the global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to ask Biafrans to support and celebrate Ambazonia Independence Anniversary on October 1st, 2021.

It is therefore, the delight of the Directorate of State, DOS, of our great movement, IPOB, that we inform…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper