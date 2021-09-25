Otulu belongs to us, not Ogwashi —Uku- Issele-Azagba Monarch alleges





…demand return of Otulu to Aniocha North

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE people of Issele-Azagba in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, have said Otulu community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the State belongs to them and not the people of Ogwashi-Uku.

The Obi of Issele-Azagba, HRM Francis Jidouwa, Agbogidi I, who stated this while briefing newsmen, said Otulu used to be the farm settlement of Issele-Azagba people.

Arguing that they extended electricity to Otulu community, he said they also attracted the Schools and market to Otulu. He disclosed that the School there was named after one of their sons, Chief Gabriel Nwanne in Issele-Azagba.

He said: “when the Otulu market was to be commissioned in 1990, I was the person invited for the ceremony and I went with my subjects to welcome the Military Governor then; the Otulu market commissioned same day with the Issele-Azagba market.

“We are the people who extended electricity to Otulu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper