Rep tasks FG over dehumanising treatment of diaspora Nigerians





A map of Nigeria

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo), on Saturday in Benin called on the Federal Government to employ diplomatic means stop inhuman treatment of Nigerians in the diaspora.

Idahosa told the Newsmen that almost on daily basis, Nigerians in the diaspora were detained illegally, exploited physically and psychologically.

READ ALSO:Imo’ll benefit from Buhari’s visit — Imo Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu

He said many had been exploited sexually, discriminated against and made to live in inhuman conditions.

He stressed that the Federal Government needed to protect Nigerians in the diaspora because they contribute their quota to the development of the country.

“Nigerians are in almost all countries of the world making exploits in sports, technology, business, education and politics and have been ranked as some of the best educated immigrants.

“It was as a result of their large population that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper