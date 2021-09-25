We will support global pilgrimage to Ife ― Oyetola





….As Ooni adorns Are crown to celebrate Olojo festival

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Culture and tradition enthusiasts on Saturday converged on Ile-Ife, Osun state to pay homage to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in celebration of the 2021 annual Olojo festival.

Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Alabi led the state government’s entourage to the festival, joined by his Kogi State counterpart, Mr. Edward Onoja, who represented Governor Yahaya Bello.

Traditional rulers from various states in the Southwest and East also thronged the Ile-Oodua Palace, the venue of the grand finale.

Addressing the gathering on behalf of Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, Dep. Gov Alabi disclosed that his administration will provide infrastructure to make Ile-Ife a mecca for cultural enthusiasts globally.

“This festival, which is regarded as the day of the first dawn, accentuates the place and the importance of Ile-Ife to creation and humanity. We must all,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper