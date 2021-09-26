CBN pledges more support for youth empowerment





.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has pledged more support for youth empowerment, through sports and its other intervention programmes.

Osita Nwanisobi, CBN spokesperson quoted Emefiele as making the pledge at the finals of the All Financial Institutions Football Competition (AFIFC) played on Sunday at the U. J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN Samuel Okogbure, the Governor called on youths to explore every opportunity offered by the bank, including sports.

He urged Nigerian youth to key into the apex bank’s financial programmes that are connected to a wide range of events geared to enhancing sustainable development.

” Let me assure you that the management of the CBN remains committed to the sponsorship of this tournament.

“Let me also use the opportunity of this tournament to urge our teeming youths to embrace various intervention programmes of the bank to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper