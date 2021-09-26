Eradicate insurgency, kidnapping by March 2022, FG tells military





Terrorists should not be given amnesty- Legislator

By Evelyn Usman

The Federal Government has mandated the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to eradicate insurgency and other acts of criminality bedevilling the country.

This was disclosed at the weekend, by the Chairman, House of Representative Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, during an interview with journalists, at the Passing Out Ceremony of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Trainees Course 2/2021, held at the resettlement centre, Oshodi, Lagos.

To meet this deadline, he disclosed that payment had been made for inventories, both software and hardware. He also disclosed that the proposed Armed Forces Support Trust Fund would go a long way to providing needed platforms to eradicate insurgency and its likes in Nigeria.

According to him, “There is a March 2022 deadline for Armed Forces to eradicate all these insurgents and the likes. Payments have been made for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper