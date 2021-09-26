Eschew politics of bitterness, focus on all-round development, Olododo urges Kwara APC members





By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Member of House of Representatives representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo has urged Nigerian politicians, particularly members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kwara state to eschew politics of bitterness and focus on how they would better the lots of the electorates who voted them into office.

Hon Olododo who was also SSG and former Chief of Staff in Kwara state among others urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to demonstrate his leadership status by accommodating the interests of the factional groups in his developmental plans.

The federal lawmaker said this in an interview with journalists on the sideline of the flag off of 3km roads, an inspection of the site of Federal Medical Center located at Fufu Town, installation of 400 solar lights and 100 boreholes, among others, all facilitated by him to his federal constituency.

Olododo, Chairman House of Reps Committee…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper