FG creating rooms for more strikes – NASU, SSAUTHRIAI





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU, and Senior Staff Association of Universities’ Teaching Hospitals Research Institutes and Associated Institutions, SSAUTHRIAI, have blamed non-implementation of agreements for persisting industrial actions in the country.

The unions said that the Federal Government was creating rooms for more strikes in the country by signing agreements it was not ready to implement.

The General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, lamented non-implementation of agreement reached with unions in research institutions 10 years ago.

He blamed government officials for signing agreements with a view to ending strike without intension of fulfilling the terms contained in those agreements.

According to him, “We have had to contend with the problem of government and employers of labour in our country abdicating their responsibility and refusing to honour signed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper