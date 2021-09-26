ISWAP: Monguno condemns attack on military convoy, sympathizes with victims





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Marte, Monguno and Nganzai federal constituency, who is the Chief Whip, Rt. Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno has on Sunday condemned Boko Haram/ISWAP ambush on a military convoy that took place between Marte- Dikwa axis at the weekend in Borno state.

He also sympathized with victims, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force who sustained various degrees of injuries and condoled those who lost their husbands/relatives in the ambush, even as he prayed Allah to grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed.

Vanguard had yesterday reported from locals that dozens of military troops relived for a pass from Marte Local Government Area was on their way to Maiduguri last Friday before they were ambushed by suspected members of Boko Haram linked to ISWAP group, who fired Rocket Launchers on gun trucks, killing several soldiers and few members of Civilian JTF, while several others sustained various degrees of…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper