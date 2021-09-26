Nigeria’ll benefit immensely if properly restructured – Owa Ajero, Olowu Kuta





…Tasks YGC on Yoruba unity

By Dapo Akinrefon

Two notable Yoruba monarchs, the Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom, Oba Joseph Adebayo and Olowu of Kuta, Oba Oyelude Makama insisted that Nigeria stands to benefit immensely when it is properly and honestly restructured.

They also said with restructuring, the issues of unrest and insecurity will be an issue of the past.

The two foremost traditional rulers spoke during the virtual biweekly meeting of the Yoruba Global Council, YGC.

In his remarks, Oba Adebayo, commended applauded YGC members for the great initiative of bringing together Yoruba sons and daughters in the diaspora.

The monarch said: “This is how Egbe Omo Oduduwa was founded in the United Kingdom in 1945 by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and others. He prayed for the members, group. We, the royal fathers will uphold the culture, traditions and the betterment of people in Nigeria. Yorubaland is blessed with so many better things.”

Also speaking during the virtual…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper