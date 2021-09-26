NNPC: Ohanaeze thanks Buhari for appointments, asks for more





* Says Buhari’s visit to South-East yielding dividends

By Clifford Ndujihe

APEX Igbo Socio-cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the South-East zone two appointments in the newly established Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Ltd.

Last week President Buhari appointed Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as chairman of NNPC Ltd Board of Directors; and Senator Margaret Chuba Okadigbo as a member of the board.

Senator Araraume is three-time Imo governorship candidate while Senator Margaret is widow of former Senate President and Buhari’s running mate in the 2003 presidential election, late Senator Chuba Okadigbo.

Expressing its ”profound gratitude” to President Buhari, the Ohanaeze, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, said ”most people of the South-East of Nigeria were highly elated by the above…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper