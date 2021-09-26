Pele congratulates Messi for breaking goal-scoring record





By Agbonkhese Oboh

Football legend, Pele, has penned a tribute to Lionel Messi who is now the highest goal scorer, South of America, a record held by Pele four a long time.

Pele described Messi’s skills as amazing and wished him more achievements.

On Friday, September 10, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in a World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

The goals, which came in the 14th, 64th and 88th minutes, put him at 79 goals in 153 appearances in Argentina’s colors, placing him at two goals over Pele.

Commending the Paris Saint-Germain forward in an Instagram post on Sunday, the Brazilian legend, who had been in hospital, apologised for sending Messi wishes late.

Pele wrote: “Hi @leomessi, sorry if I’m late. However, I didn’t want to pass up the chance to congratulate you for another record broken earlier this month.

“Your talent when playing soccer is outstanding! I hope you achieve even more, alongside my friends @k.mbappe and @neymarjr.”