Transfer Music Group artist, Panzo unveils first single “Boom”





By Ayo Onikoyi

The festive season is here, as usual in the music industry, practitioners have continued to roll out music projects massively and one of such is PANZO who has attributed the inspiration behind his new single to his roots and life experiences.

Fast-rising singer, rapper and entrepreneur, Panzo, born Akinola Abiola Emmanuel, started out as an Afrobeats singer and street rapper but appears to be evolving in the kind of sound he puts out for music fans as He finally makes an official debut in the mainstream music industry under Transfer Music Group.

With the music industry constantly demanding a new sound and vibe from its acts, Panzo said he’s revved up to change the narrative and create a unique brand of music that does not only make people want to dance but help them get along with whatever struggle life throws at them, with a street vibes and relatable content.

He calls…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper