ZAMFARA BANDITRY: Arrested kingpins not prosecuted — Senator Dansadau





By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Senator Seidu Muhammed Dansadau represented Zamfara at the National Assembly between 1999 and 2007.

It was him, in a widely reported case, who rejected an exotic car gift from then-Governor Sani Yerima of Zamfara State. Dansadau’s colleagues in then-National Assembly from Zamfara were offered similar car gift. His reason then was that Yerima should have used the money he used to purchase the car to improve the lives of the people of the state.

After serving two terms in the Senate, he decided not to seek re-election and returned to his farm in Zamfara. Dansadau has since formed the National Rescue Mission which he presently oversees. In this interview, the senator expresses happiness over the strategy (suspension of telecom services) in Zamfara by the Federal Government to stem the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the state even as he urges that same approach should be replicated in other parts of the country experiencing similar…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper