2023: Ayade tasks INEC on free, fair elections





Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has identified free and fair elections as catalyst for national unity and antidote against voters apathy.

Ayade spoke while playing host to the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross River, Dr Cyril Omoregbe, in his office on Monday in Calabar.

The Governor urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be wary of desperate lobbyists and politicians and not allow itself to be compromised.

He saud, “We must go through the 2023 elections in peace under your superintendence.

“You must have the conscience to do that which is fair as politicians will always seek to lobby and subvert the will of the people.

“Politics involves lobbying and persuasion for somebody to do your bidding, and which comes in different forms, but the moral that guides your conscience and actions should determine how you handle such situation.”

According to him, when the outcome of an election is not free and fair, voters…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper