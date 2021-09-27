2023: Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III prays for rancour free process to produce Okowa’s successor





.

…as Amori lobby for senatorial zoning

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Omoba Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has prayed to God for a rancour process that would produce the successor of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

The Monarch who offered the prayer when leaders and members of the Delta Central 2023, DC-23, lobby group led by Senator Ighoyota Amori paid him a consultative visit in his palace, said his sincere prayer was for the DC-23 to succeed in its lobby to produce a candidate that would eventually emerge the Governor of the state in 2023.

He said: “I pray for all of you that will participate in that process, to ensure that it produces the best because Delta state deserves the best.

“It is our prayer that when that decision time comes, you will close your eyes against any sentiment that will corrupt that process and you will all speak with one voice.

“I am highly impressed with your show of unity today and I pray that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper