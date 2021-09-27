2023: Resistance to Igbo presidency’ll not be tolerated — Eastern Region Assembly





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Eastern Region Assembly, ERA, on Monday said it would not succumb to the forces standing against the road leading to the actualization of the Nigeria presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The President of ERA, Ejike Ikezuagu, said this in Owerri while speaking to newsmen on the Igbo presidency agenda.

He was not happy that all geopolitical regions have benefited but only the South-East zone has not produced the president of the country. He said ERA has continued to make important steps by engaging with stakeholders across the regions for the Igbo presidency project.

However, the President of ERA, said the group was aware power should be taken and not given, for that reason, the Southeast would no longer tolerate any act or omission in this 2023 journey to Presidency.

ERA said among other things, “The people of the South-East are aware that power is not given but taken, we have started the process through engagement, negotiations,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper