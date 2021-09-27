98 companies weather COVID-19 impact, post N6.1trn turnover





*Profit rises 29% to N1.3trn

*Banking sector posts highest revenue of N2.6trn

*Advertising /media, hospitality sectors still in limbo

The 98 leading companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX have recorded combined turnover of N6.1trillion in the first half of 2021, H1’21.

The companies’ H1’21 combined turnover was 17.57 per cent more than the N5.2 trillion recorded in the same period in H1’20.

Financial Vanguard findings from the financial reports they turned over to the NGX for the period under review showed that the companies posted 29.3 per cent increase in pre-tax profit to N1.275 trillion in H1’21 as against the N986.572 billion in H1’20.

The topline and bottomline performance indicate that the corporate world may have shaken off the adverse impact of the COVID-19.

