Crypto agent docked for alleged N10.8m fraud





A crypto agent, Nnamdi Obinna on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a client of N10.8 million naira.

The police charged Obinna, 21, of Dape Village, Abuja with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the defendant opened a “hobbit” account for the complainant with his details, emails, phone number and the account has been managed by the defendant between February to July, 2021.

The Prosecutor said that the complainant, therefore, entrusted N10.8 million to his account for the purpose of purchasing cryptocurrency for him.

During Police investigation, he said, it was discovered that the Bank verification Number- 22189167822 he used to operate the above-mentioned account belongs to Samuel Nnamde.

He said that the defendant changed the password of the “hobbit” account and the complainant could not access it.

ALSO READ: Zoning: PDP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper