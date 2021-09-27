Gulder Ultimate Search unveils 20 contestants, 16 enter jungle, four on wild card





By Arogbonlo Israel

Gulder Ultimate Search has unveiled 20 contestants for the 2021 edition. Out of the 20 contestants unveiled for the show, only 16 have made it to the jungle while four were placed on wild card.

The show host, Gideon Okeke divulged this information at the unveiling ceremony held at the Eko Hotels in Lagos at the weekend.

The 16 contestants that made it to the jungle are Adewale Adedamola Thompson, Chidinma Okeibe, Damilola Odedina, and Emmanuel Nnebe.

Others are Estima Edem, Gerald Odeka, Tosin Eniola, and Umorean Iniabasi.

READ ALSO: Ban dits, Terrorists, Killer-Herdsmen: But Gulder Ultimate Search is back, which forest will they use?

Jennifer Okorie, Mfom Mikel Essien, Tubuchukwu, and Olayinka Omeya, Omokhafe Racheal, Solomon Yankari, Opeyemi Ishmael, and Orevapghene Godswill.

While the four contestants placed on wild card are Samson Abah, Odudu Otu, Shalom Omoikhudu, and Osasere Ogbanile.

One of them (wild card) would be returned…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper