Nigeria, 99 countries set to celebrate 2021 World Rivers Day Sept 27





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Nigeria and other 99 countries set to celebrate the 2021 World River on September 27, 2021, following importance of rivers to human existence and development.

The celebration which is a maiden edition in Nigeria is being organised by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources through the Department of River Basin Operations and Inspectorate.

This was made known by the Department of River Basin Operations and Inspectorate in the Ministry, which said, “The World Rivers Day is a day set aside by the United Nations to celebrate the world’s waterways or river systems in order to highlight the many values of our rivers and increase public awareness around rivers, thereby promoting improved stewardship of all rivers around the world.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Water Ways in our Communities’ in recognition of the incredible natural, cultural and recreational values of our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper