Nigeria/Niger borders security network arrest bandits’ informants — Chairman

By Musa Na Annabi

The Communities alongside Nigeria/Niger Border in Illela Local Government Area Sokoto State and Konni town in the Niger Republic are working in synergy to forestall bandits and other criminals activities within their communities.

To this end, the communities arrested seven persons suspected to be Bandits informants and handed them over to the security agents.

The Chairman of Illela Local government area Engineer Aliyu Salihu stated this in Sokoto, adding that the decision became necessary in view of the increased cases of insurgents attacks and other wanton crimes activities criminals along with the two neighbouring communities.

He noted that the economy of the area is on the verge of collapse as a result of increased Bandits attacks and kidnapping for ransom.

He stated that Illela people were enjoying cordial working relationships with their neighbouring Niger Republic communities especially in monitoring and intelligent sharing of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper