Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity — Gov Bagudu





Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu

The Kebbi state governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, says Nigeria remains largely peaceful, in spite of the pockets of insecurity in the country.

Bagudu stated this at the closing of the 2021 edition of the Argungu Polo Tournament, in Argungu Local government area, on Sunday, at which NSK Argungu Polo team defeated Ayutan Polo team in the tournament.

He said,” in spite of unimaginable acts by some few individuals who do not wish the country well, Nigeria still remains united.

“The conclusion of the polo tournament we have witnessed today is a testament that Kebbi state and Nigeria are on an unstoppable march to greatness in sports and other areas of human endeavours.”

He said that the 2021 edition of the tournament was very successful as the state was proud to host the 2021 World Tourism Day scheduled for Sept.







Source: Vanguard Newspaper