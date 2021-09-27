PIA amendment proposal: N’Delta Reps to push for 5% equity share for host communities





*Lobby House leadership, colleagues lAct, a bad law’ll cause crisis – Chinda

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives members from Niger Delta have said they will push for an increment of the equity shares of host communities from the current three per cent to five percent in the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

They said the proposed amendment of the Act by President Muhammadu Buhari was an opportunity to right the wrongs in the law.

It will be recalled that the National Assembly passed the bill into law in July this year and subsequently, the President on August 16, 2021, assented to the bill, making it a law.

But before its passage, the Senate had passed 3 per cent as equity for the host communities, while the House approved five per cent with a differential of two per cent.

However, a joint conference committee of both chambers eventually adopted Senate’s approved 3 per cent.

The adoption was greeted by mixed reaction and outright rejection…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper