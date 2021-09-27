Prayer Of The Redeemed Against Fear (3)





By Femi Aribisala

Fear and faith do not mix. It is like oil and water. Therefore, tell the Lord: “Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You.” (Psalm 56:3). “Whenever I am afraid, let me run to You. Whenever I am afraid, let me hope in You. Whenever I am afraid, let me seek Your face. Whenever I am afraid, let me seek the comfort and reassurance of Your word.”

Tell God: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, let me not be afraid. Let me always be conscious of the fact that You are ever with me. Let me be confident that I never walk alone.”

“When I pass through the waters, the Lord will be with me; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow me: when I walk through the fire, I will not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon me.” (Isaiah 43:2).

Ask God to strengthen your heart so you will not be afraid of the terror by night. Ask God to save you from the arrows that fly by day. Ask God to shield you from the pestilences…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper