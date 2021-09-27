Robbery threat: Police warn against false alarm, promise safety





The police in Ogun on Sunday assured banks and others financial institutions in Ijebu-Ode and environs of safety, warning, however, that they would not tolerate any false robbery alarms.

Police spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the assurance in a statement made available to newsmen in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said that the police command in Ogun had noticed with dismay unwarranted closure of banks and financial institutions in Ijebu-Ode and its environs due to alleged robbery threat.

READ ALSO: CP orders probe into death of suspect while in Bayelsa police custody

He said that the closure made the residents to suffer.

“The command is appalled at this unprofessional behaviour of bankers in that axis despite continuous assurance of their safety by the police and other security agencies.

“Their recent action can only be described as treacherous and mischievous, as they are not the only bankers in the state and the country at large, yet they are the ones…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper