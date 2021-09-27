UI appoints new bursar





.

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan has appointed Mr Adewuyi Popoola as the new Bursar for the institution.

A statement issued by the University’s Director of Public Communication, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, made available to journalists on Monday, said the appointment has taken effect from Monday, 20 September 2021.

According to the statement: “Mr Popoola was born on 7 March 1964 in Ilora, Afijio Local Government Area, Oyo State Nigeria.”

“After elementary education, he had his secondary school education at Ilora Baptist Grammar School, Ilora, Oyo State between 1975 and 1981.”

“The new Bursar holds Higher National Diploma (Accounting) from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Bachelor of Science (Accounting), in the First Class Division, from the Lead City University, Ibadan and the degree of Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Ibadan.”

“Mr. Popoola’s professional expertise has earned him honours and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper